Sherpa sets new record for Mt Everest ascent

Kathmandu, May 16 (IANS) Kami Rita Sherpa has set a new world record by climbing Mt Everest for the 22nd time.

The 48-year-old Sherpa successfully reached the summit on Wednesday morning, breaking the previous record of 21 climbs jointly held by fellow Nepalis Appa Sherpa and Phurba Tashi Sherpa.

Kami climbed Mt Everest for the 21st time last year. He has climbed most of the peaks above 8,000 metres which include K2, Cho-oyu, Lhoste and Annapurna.

–IANS

