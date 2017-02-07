Shetty, Rangnekar to manage India-Bangladesh Test

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday named its general manager (administration and game development) Ratnakar Shetty as observer for the one-off Test between India and Bangladesh, starting from Thursday in Hyderabad.

Besides Shetty, the board’s chief financial officer Santosh Rangnekar was also named as financial advisor to ensure proper maintenance of records in relation to income and expenditure for the Test match.

There is no recognised body governing the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) and even as elections had been held, the results have not been declared due to a court order.

“In compliance with the order dated 06.02.2017 passed in WP(PIL)M.P. No.30 of 2017 in WP(PIL) No.16 of 2017 by the Hyderabad Court and further on approval received by the Committee of Administrators of the BCCI, BCCI has appointed Ratnakar Shetty to supervise and monitor arrangements being made by the HCA and Santosh Rangnekar as financial advisor to ensure proper maintenance of records in relation to income and expenditure for the Test match,” read a BCCI statement.

The members of the previous HCA regime had resigned and there is no recognition for the interim body that was set up some time back.

The BCCI’s worries were compounded by the lack of funds with the HCA, who also wrote to the national board a few weeks back about its problem to hold the game if funds were not sanctioned.

–IANS

tri/bg