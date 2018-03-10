Shia LaBeouf recounts Georgia `disaster?

Los Angeles, March 15 (IANS) Actor Shia LaBeouf says he “f***ed up” in regards to his arrest in Georgia last year, where he was caught for public drunkenness while filming “The Peanut Butter Falcon”.

In October the same year, he was found guilty to a misdemeanor charge of obstruction and was placed on a year’s probation.

“I f****d up,” LaBeouf told Esquire magazine of the incident, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“What went on in Georgia was mortifying. White privilege and desperation and disaster. It came from a place of self-centered delusion. It was me trying to absolve myself of guilt for getting arrested,” he added.

On July 8 last year, LaBeouf got drunk and asked two pedestrians, one of whom was a police officer, to share a smoke. The request was denied.

He ignored the policeman who asked him to calm down and was handcuffed and brought to police station. A footage showed the actor bragging about his “millionaire lawyers”.

The morning he got out of jail, he attended a small party of the cast and crew. No one brought up the arrest into topic.

Then, Zachary Gottsagen arrived and told him, “You’re already famous. This is my chance. And you’re ruining it.”

Recalling the moment, he said: “To hear him say that he was disappointed in me probably changed the course of my life.”

LaBeaouf also got drunk while filming “Lawless (2012)”.

He drank to get into character, and then wrote a message from his character into the door of Mia Wasikowska’s hotel room and he knocked his co-star Tom Hardy out.

