Shillong, Kerala to clash in RFYS football finals

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) Shillong teams continued their unbeaten streak to set up a date with Kerala for the summit clash after sweeping through two categories in the semifinals of the Reliance Foundation Youth Sports (RFYS) 2019-20 national football finals at the Reliance Corporate Park Ground in Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai, on Thursday.

In the first of four knockout games played on the day, H Elias Memorial registered a come from behind 2-1 victory against ASC Boys Sports School, Bengaluru. Goals from Gladdy Kharbuli and Sangti Shianglong ensured the Shillong side’s passage into the junior boys’ category final.

Joining them would be Govt Oriental HS from Edathanattukara, Kerala, whose clinical game play was too hot to handle for their Dehradun opponents.

Shillong College HS are now one step closer to defending their crown in the senior boys’ category after a 4-0 drubbing of Mamta Modern SSS Delhi. The senior side of ASC, Bengaluru, also bowed out after a heartbreak caused by an injury time goal from MSP HSS Kozhikode, Kerala, which sealed a 2-1 victory under floodlights.

–IANS

kk/arm