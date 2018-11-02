Shimla sunny but nippy

Shimla, Nov 5 (IANS) A day after moderate rains in Himachal Pradesh, Shimla and nearby tourist spots witnessed a sunny morning on Monday as the minimum temperature was recorded at 6.8 degrees Celsius here.

The Met office said the weather across the state would be dry this week.

Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was the coldest with a low of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius. It saw snow on past three days.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district, which also witnessed snow, recorded a low of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, while it was 0.6 degree in Manali.

Dharamsala recorded a low of 9.2 degrees, while it was 3.3 degrees in Dalhousie.

According to the weather office, western disturbances has almost receded from the region.

–IANS

vg/in