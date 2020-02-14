‘Shiv bhakt’ Rahul Gandhi greets nation on Mahashivaratri

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Congress leader and self-proclaimed ‘Shiv bhakt’ Rahul Gandhi on Friday extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of Mahashivaratri.

“Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivaratri,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted and also attached a picture of revered Mount Kailash with it.

The 49-year-old leader appears to be continuing the projection of ‘soft Hindutva’ through such tweets.

A few years ago, he called himself a “Shiv Bhakt” and went around visiting temples, including the famed Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain. In 2018, he also undertook Kailash Mansarovar Yatra to seek blessings of Lord Shiva.

