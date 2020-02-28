Shiv Nadar School in Noida shut till March 9 on Covid concern

Noida, March 3 (IANS) The Shiv Nadar School here has been shut down till March 9 to sanitise the space as a preventive measure against coronavirus.

Shriram Millennium had earlier shut down on Tuesday as a student’s father was found to be Covid-19 positive. It is suspected that one of the students who had attended the birthday of the Shriram Millenium ward studies in the Shiv Nadar School.

An email has been sent on the coronavirus outbreak by Shiv Nadar School Noida Principal Shashi Banerjee to the parents.

The school had also issued an advisory to the parents a month back, February 3 on its school’s app.

According to the mail, “In the wake of the worldwide spread of COVID 19 – the coronavirus, and detection of 2 cases in India (1 in Delhi), it has been decided to close the school until the 9th of March in order to sanitize our spaces as a proactive preventative measure.”

The school said it has been taking several steps since February 3 and an advisory was sent to the parents on the school app.

These measures include fumigation of the school according to the WHO advisory, briefing and sensitisation of the school staff, including support staff, presence of hand sanitizers in all rooms and public areas and buses, cancellation of all events involving external agents and immediate isolation and quarantine of any child or adult displaying symptoms of cold, cough and fever.

The Principal, in the email, said that while there is no need to panic, the school has advised to stay alert and take due precautions.

Among the precautions listed is to ensure adults and children wash their hands at regular intervals and use hand sanitizers in public spaces, avoid going to crowded places or assemblies of any kind, avoid shaking hands or sharing food or drinks.

“Be vigilant of any child or adult with symptoms of cold and cough and refer to a medical practitioner if the symptoms are similar to those exhibited by a COVID-19 patient,” the advisory added.

“We hope and expect that the present situation will blow over soon and we will be able to get back to our normal routines again. Do please exercise restraint in celebrating Holi next week,” the Principal said.

“As much as we enjoy this festival of colours, it is best to play with dry, organic, locally sourced colours and ingredients, if at all. We look forward to meeting everyone on Wednesday the 11th of March.”

