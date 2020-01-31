Shiv Sena, MNS hail Ram temple trust move

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) The ruling Shiv Sena, Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Wednesday welcomed the announcement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to form the Teerth Kshetra Trust for constructing a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“The Supreme Court had given the historic verdict for building the temple and it was the duty of the (BJP) government to abide by the verdict. We congratulate PM Narendra Modi for taking steps to fulfil its duty in the matter,” Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis termed it a historic move and lauded the PM “for fulfilling the aspirations of crores of Ram Bhakts around the world”.

“The wait for a grand temple of Lord Shri Ram will be over soon,” the state BJP leader said.

MNS President Raj Thackeray said: “We expect the process of building the Ram Mandir to be expedited and we wholeheartedly applaud the decision of the entire cabinet,” Raj Thackeray said.

The Samajwadi Party state President and MLA Abu Asim Azmi refrained from commenting on the development, but questioned the timing and demanded to know why the announcement was made “just three days before the Delhi Assembly elections”.

Barring the Sena, the other two partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance government in the state — Nationalist Congress Party and Congress — have not yet reacted to the Centre’s decision.

