Shiv Sena MP slams PM on demonetisation and Ram temple

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) Shiv Sena MP Anandrao Adsul took on the government on the issues of Ram temple and demonetisation.

Adsul said the BJP members had the Ram temple issue in their heart but did not dare to say it out loud.

Adsul also slammed the government on demonetisation, wondering if it was a democracy or dictatorship.

He recalled how former Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackrey backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Gujarat riots.

The speech, which was critical of the government, was applauded by opposition members who were seen thumping their desks and cheering Adsul. Even BJP member Shatrughan Sinha was seen urging Adsul to continue making his speech.

At one point in the speech, Pralhad Joshi, who was in the Chair at the time, asked Adsul to confine his speech to the subject. Opposition members, however, urged the Chair to allow him to speak.

“We have been saying we will build Ram temple, did anyone even give a date,” Adsul said while participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President for his Address.

“It is there in your hearts, but you do not say it. But we will say it because we have come together with you with that ideology,” he said.

Adsul said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) used to consider Shiv Sena as its elder brother.

“If the younger brother has four children and elder brother has two, it does not make the younger brother elder,” he said.

Recalling the time post-Gujarat riots of 2002, he said: “Opposition was seeking Modi’s resignation, Balasaheb said if you remove Modi, I will not stay (in the alliance). Had he been removed at that time, he might not have been the Prime Minister today.”

“Why did we not win Delhi, Bihar? Same happened in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.”

Talking about demonetisation, Adsul said: “There should be planning behind every big measure. There should have been planning ahead of demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. RBI should have been taken in confidence. Even the Finance Minister was not taken into confidence.”

“What is the result? In cities, the situation is 80 per cent in control. 90 per cent people supported demonetisation, so did we, but there is a limit. Instead of 50 days, it is now 90 days, how much more time is needed,” he said.

As BJP members denied any hardships due to the note ban, Adsul said: “You will have to say that, go and see the situation in the villages.”

“What should we call it, democracy or dictatorship?” he questioned.

Commenting on the surgical strike, he added: “Surgical strike was a good step. I thank the government and soldiers, but before and after that, terror incidents have continued. Why are we not fighting face-to-face?”

Adsul also took potshots at Modi for addressing “over 20” election rallies in poll-bound states.

“No Prime Minister has done something like this in the past. My point is Prime Minister is Prime Minister of the country… Even other leaders, especially from the states (in BJP), can actually campaign for the party.”

