Shiv Sena non-committal on BJP Presidential candidate

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) The Shiv Sena on Monday remained non-committal on whether or not it will support the BJPs nominee for the Presidential election, Ram Nath Kovind.

Sena MP Sanjay Raut told the media that BJP President Amit Shah called up Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray after announcing the candidature of the Bihar Governor for the July 17 election.

“Shah informed him (Thackeray) about the BJP choice and sought the Shiv Sena’s support to Kovind’s candidature,” Raut said.

Thackeray maintained his earlier stance and said he would call a meeting of the Shiv Sena to discuss the issue before taking a final decision.

Thackeray told Shah on Sunday that the Sena would take a decision only after the BJP’s nominee for the Presidential election was named.

Raut reiterated that the Shiv Sena was keen on the candidature of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat or eminent agro-scientist M.S. Swaminathan for the President’s post.

–IANS

qn/mr