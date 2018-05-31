Shiv Sena threatens agitation if Goa doesn’t get full-fledged CM

Panaji, June 2 (IANS) The Shiv Sena on Saturday threatened to start a statewide agitation within a month if Goa doesn’t get a full-fledged Chief Minister to replace the ailing Manohar Parrikar. The CM is currently under treatment for pancreatic cancer in a US hospital.

“How can a state continue to function like this in absence of a Chief Minister. There are so many urgent issues, including the resumption of the mining industry which need to be tackled,” party’s state President Jitesh Kamat said at a press conference in Panaji on Saturday.

“If the Bharatiya Janata Party does not appoint a full-fledged Chief Minister within a month from now, the Shiv Sena will launch a statewide agitation in protest,” added Kamat.

He also said that President’s Rule should be imposed in the state until a new Chief Minister is appointed.

The Congress in Goa has already resolved to meet President Ramnath Kovind to impress upon the Central government to appoint a Chief Minister at the earliest.

Parrikar was shifted to the US for treatment in March 2018, a month after he was first admitted to a Mumbai hospital for stomach pain, which was subsequently diagnosed as pancreatic cancer.

Before leaving for the US, Parrikar had appointed a cabinet advisory committee comprising of three Ministers, which the Congress as well as the Shiv Sena has claimed is unconstitutional.

–IANS

maya/and/bg