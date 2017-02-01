Shiv Sena youth wing leader questions BJP record in ‘transparent administration’

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) A day after the Economic Survey declared the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation as the leading transparent civic body in India, the Shiv Sena’s youth wing leader on Wednesday questioned ally Bharatiya Janata Party’s record in transparency in governance.

Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray, son of Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, accused the BJP of “absolute opportunism and hypocrisy” by crying over transparency in the BMC.

The BJP rules six cities — which figure at the bottom of the nationwide survey by the Finance Ministry — which are declared least transparent and accountable, he pointed out.

“I hope the ones from their party (BJP) don’t doubt their own Finance Minister and the Union government. It will take a lot of mistrust in their own government and the budget to call the BMC non-transparent,” Aditya said.

He dared the central and state governments to become as transparent as the BMC where members of other parties, including the opposition, the media and commoners are allowed to view the proceedings.

“Why not the Union and state Cabinet meets be open to the press and people? Why not have the Lokayukta and the Leader of Opposition in the Cabinet meetings?” Aditya asked.

The reactions by the Sena youth leader came in the wake of Chief Minster Devendra Fadnavis’ charge on January 28 that the Shiv Sena was not ensuring a transparent BMC administration.

–IANS

