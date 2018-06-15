Shiva, Sarita among 8 Indians to reach Ulaanbaatar Cup quarters

Ulaanbaatar, June 20 (IANS) Star boxers Shiva Thapa (60kg), Vikas Kishan (75kg) and L.Sarita Devi (60kg) were among the prominent names as eight Indians entered the quarter-finals of the Ulaanbaatar Cup here on Wednesday.

Ashish (64kg), Mandeep Jangra (69kg), Salman Sheikh (52kg) and Etash Khan (56kg) joined Shiva and Vikas in the quarters after clinching contrasting victories.

In the women’s draw, national champion Sarjubala Devi (51kg) and veteran Sarita Devi made the last-eight stage.

Three-time Asian medallist Shiva out-punched local hope Oyunbileg Munkhsaikhan in a unanimous verdict, while Salman took just two rounds to brush aside South Korean Young Sik Bae’s challenge.

Shiva will next take on Kyrgyzstan’s Ravshanbek while Salman will square off against local favourite Gankhuyag Gan-Erdene in the quarters.

Vikas also reached the last eight, after winning his bout against Ireland’s top boxer, Nevin Michael in the 75 kg category.

Meanwhile, in the evening session, Sarjubala defeated China’s Yu Yahong before Sarita got the better of Monogolian Purevjav Davaa.

