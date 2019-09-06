Shivakumar remanded to ED custody till Sept 17
New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) A Delhi court on Friday remanded Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till September 17 in a money laundering case.
The judge asked the ED to take him to a doctor, take care of his medical condition and then question him.
The ED had sought five-day custody. Opposing the plea, Shivakumar’s counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi submitted that his client was suffering from serious medical ailments, including high blood pressure.
