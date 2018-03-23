Shivangi Joshi on liquid diet

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Actress Shivangi Joshi is on a liquid diet to beat the summer heat.

“I feel blessed that my mother is always around me and is with me on the set. She is always on her feet and taking care of me.

“She is the one who decided that I should take up a liquid diet and majorly survive on liquids to beat the summer heat. She keeps bringing fresh fruit and vegetable juices,” Shivangi said in a statement.

The actress currently plays the role of Naira on the Star Plus show “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”.

