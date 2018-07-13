Shivraj begins ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’

Ujjain, July 14 (IANS) Months before Madhya Pradesh goes to polls, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday began his “Jan Ashirwad Yatra” from the holy city of Ujjain. The yatra was flagged off by BJP President Amit Shah, who is on a day’s visit to the state.

The yatra, covering all the 230 Assembly constituencies, will continue for 55 days during which the Chief Minister is due to address around 700 rallies, covering the distance on his grand chariot.

Shivraj offered prayers at Ujjain’s Mahakal temple on Saturday. “Prayed for the development of state… peace, well-being and prosperity for the people of Madhya Pradesh,” Shivraj tweeted.

According to the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the first phase of the yatra will cover 300 km and touch 11 constituencies.

