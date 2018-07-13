Shivraj will form government in MP again: Amit Shah

Ujjain, July 14 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Saturday said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will again from the government in the state after the assembly elections later this year.

Shah, who is on a day’s visit to the state, flagged off Chauhan’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra earlier in the day from the holy city of Ujjain.

The yatra is aimed at reaching out to the people in all 230 constituencies of Madhya Pradesh, months ahead of the Assembly elections.

The BJP president also said the Centre will once again witness the return of the Narendra Modi government after the 2019 general elections.

