Shoe trends to escalate your style quotient

New Delhi, June 27 (IANS) Glam up your spring summer look with trendy shoes that can add to your personality. From mules to stacked heels, experts suggest many options.

Shreyasi Pathak, Stylist at Vajor and Harkirat Singh, MD at Woodland list down some top trends.

* Lace-up Espadrilles: If you want to update your casual summer outfit, add espadrilles to the mix. Available in different colours, patterns and styles they can work with any style and look. Laced up espadrilles are ideal to add extra chic vibe to your outfit, these espadrille wedges with back tie-ups and suede finish are sure to make lasting impressions. They are casual yet classy!

* Mules: Mules are backless shoes, and can be worn with pretty much everything. It can be paired with slim leg pants that hits above the ankle. A popping hued pair of mules can be beautifully worn with a muted dress and a sling bag to get a perfect balance.

This style makes it a go-to choice for any evening event! This is an ideal style for summers because of its breezy, effortless feel and iconic presence in every known fashion figure’s shoe closet.

* Stacked heels: The short stacked heel has been doing the rounds since last spring and is a great staple footwear. Frequently seen in a wooden heel, these shoes are comfortable yet give that extra height. Stacked heels are perfect for both day and night looks! You can wear it with wide leg linen pants or denim for the day look. While you can opt for the fun printed midi skirt for your night look.

* Boho sandals: For a more elaborate bohemian look, such sandals are your go-to choice. Embellished and embroidered, these strappy sandals keep your feet stylish and comfortable at the same time.

* High top sneakers: High-tops have been around since forever and serve numerous purposes. The trick to styling such statement sneakers is to play down your rest of the outfit a bit, just straight fit jeans and regular looking t-shirt will do. And also, they are ideal kicks for off duty looks.

* Slip-ons: Slip-ons are favourable choice for summers. They are very easy to wear and they look extremely stylish with any casual outfit. Go ahead and experiment them with desirable colour combinations this season.

–IANS

nv/