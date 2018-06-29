Shoojit Sircar loved narrative of ‘Mulk’: Anubhav Sinha

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) Director Anubhav Sinha says filmmaker Shoojit Sircar loved the narrative of his forthcoming courtroom drama “Mulk”.

Sinha makes it a point to narrate all his films to his industry friends for their opinions before he starts shooting and casting for a film. He arranged for a special reading session for Sircar for “Mulk”.

“Shoojit actually said this was one of his favourite films of mine,” Sinha said in a statement to IANS.

“He loved the narrative so much that he requested me not to reconsider the film,” he added.

The teaser of the film shows Rishi Kapoor playing a character called Murad Ali Mohammed, accused of treason. Actress Taapsee Pannu plays his defence lawyer Aarti Mohammed.

The film is based on a series of true events, and is slated to hit the screens on August 3.

Presented by Kamal Mukut and Soham Rockstar Entertainment, a Benaras Media Works production, the film is produced by Deepak Mukut and Sinha.

