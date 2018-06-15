Shooter Adarsh bags two more gold medals

New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) Haryanas Adarsh Singh claimed two more gold medals as he emerged triumphant in the 25m Standard Pistol senior and junior men’s category at the KSS Memorial Shooting Championship here on Sunday evening.

Adarsh had bagged a gold in the 25M Air Rapid Fire Pistol team and individual junior category. He continued his gold rush as he raced away to a score of 576 while Indian Navy’s Rajat Kumar Yadav secured the silver with a score of 572.

Air Force’s Shivam Shukla missed out on the silver and had to settle for bronze as he fell short of just one point.

Meanwhile, Bengal teenager Mehuli Ghosh shot 632.7 to finish on top of the charts in the 10M Air Rifle qualification round.

However, Meghana M. Sajjanar, who clinched a gold in the mixed team event on Saturday, was hot on Mehuli’s heels as she finished second with a score of 628.

Anjum Moudgil was right behind the Karnataka girl with a total score of 627.2 while Elavenil Valaravian finished fourth with a score of 627.1.

–IANS

dm/pur/vd