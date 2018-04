Gold Coast (Australia), April 13 (IANS) Indian shooter Anish fired a new meet record to win gold in Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol competition at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Friday.

Anish scored 30 points in the finals to finish two points ahead of Australia’s Sergei Evglevski.

Sam Gowin of England scored 17 to take the bronze medal.

–IANS

ajb/