Shooter Anish wins gold at Junior World Cup

Sydney, March 26 (IANS) India’s Anish Bhanwala won the Mens 25m Rapid Fire Pistol title at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup here on Monday.

The senior national champion got the better of China’s Zhipeng Cheng 29-27 in the 40-shot final.

Anish topped the qualification round before that by quite a distance. He shot 585 while second placed qualifier Jueming Zhang of China managed 579, a good six points behind.

In the final, Anish and Zhipeng were fastest of the blocks shooting four in the first five-shot series.

The Haryana teenager went ahead 9-8 after the second series, maintaining a gap of two over Zhipeng throughout to clinch his first Junior World Cup gold.

He also teamed up with Anhad Jawanda and Adarsh Singh to win the team silver medal in the event with a combined score of 1714. China took the gold with 1733.

Anhad and another Indian Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu also reached the individual final, finishing fourth and sixth eventually.

India are now placed second in the medals tally with six gold, three silver and six bronze medals.

Table toppers China have seven gold, four silver and six bronze medals.

