Shooter arrested during marathon in San Diego

San Diego (California), June 4 (IANS) An “active shooter” has been arrested after allegedly opening fire near the finishing line of a marathon race here in the US state of California, police said.

San Diego Police said the shooter was in custody, the scene was secure and the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon had resumed, BBC reported on Sunday.

Media reports said the shooter was a woman who had fired from an upper floor of a parking garage.

Some reports said a police officer had shot himself in the foot by accident but this has not been confirmed.

Other media reports said the woman was firing an air pistol and at times holding the gun in her mouth.

No other injuries have been reported. The firing had frightened scores of runners near the finishing line as the marathon was winding down.

