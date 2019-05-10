‘Shooter Dadi’s condition stable, says AIIMS doctor

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) The condition of Chandro Tomar, popularly known as “Shooter Dadi”, who is undergoing treatment at AIIMS, is stable and the octogenarian has now been shifted to a private ward, a doctor said on Saturday.

Dr Vijay Gurjar, Assistant Professor of Geriatric Medicine at AIIMS, told IANS that Tomar was responding to treatment, and she was shifted to the private ward late Friday night.

“Shooter Dadi”, known for her sharp-shooting skill was admitted to AIIMS on Wednesday from another Delhi hospital with complaints of excessive nausea and vomiting.

Gurjar said that Tomar was taking her feed orally, and her sodium level was being monitored as it had come down due to excessive vomiting.

She had undergone various tests and at present, she has been put on a physio-therapy session, the doctor added.

Her family members were present with Tomar, the doctor said.

