Gold Coast (Australia), April 9 (IANS) Star shooter Jitu Rai bagged the first gold in shooting for India at the 21st Commonwealth Games with a masterful performance in the men’s 10m Air Pistol event here on Monday.

Jitu created a new CWG record of 235.1 in the final to win the gold.

Kerry Bell of Australia took silver with 233.5 .

Om Mitharwal bagged the bronze for India with 214.3.

