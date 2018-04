Gold Coast (Australia), April 13 (IANS) Indian shooters Tejaswini Sawant and Anjum Moudgil have won gold and silver respectively in the Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Friday.

Tejaswini registered a new Games record 457.9 points to take the title. Anjum scored 455.7.

Seonaid McIntosh of Scotland took bronze with 444.6.

