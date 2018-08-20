Shooters Anjum, Gaayathri miss out on Rifle 3P finals

Palembang (Indonesia), Aug 22 (IANS) India’s shooters Anjum Moudgil and Gaayathri Nithyanandam failed to qualify for the finals in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions at the 18th Asian Games here on Wednesday.

Anjum, 24, finished ninth with 1159 points, while Gaayathri, 25, was 17th with 1148 points during the qualification round.

Gankhuyag and Nandinzaya of Mogolia topped the qualification with with a Games record score of 1175. Her compatriot Chuluunbadrakh Narantuya was second with 1173 points. Singapore’s Jasmine Ser Wei Xiang was third with 1,171 points.

Commonwealth Games 2018 silver medallist Anjum missed the qualification by a point. She got 392 (97-98-99-98) in kneeling, 394 (98-100-99-97) in prone and 373 (93-92-93-95) in standing positions.

Gaayathri shot 383 (97-97-95-94) in kneeling, 393 (97-99-97-100) in prone and 372 (95-93-93-91) in standing positions.

–IANS

pur/ksk