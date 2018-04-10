Shooters Anjum, Tejaswini enter CWG final

Gold Coast (Australia), April 13 (IANS) Indian shooters Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant entered the final of the Women’s 50 metre Rifle 3 Positions category at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Friday.

Anjum clinched the top spot in the qualification standings with a Games record of 589 points. Sawant qualified at the third position with a score of 582.

Singapore’s Martina Lindsay Veloso was second on the qualification ladder with 584.

