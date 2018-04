Gold Coast (Australia), April 9 (IANS) Indian shooters Apurvi Chandela and Mehuli Ghosh enterd the final of the Women’s 10m Air Rifle event at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Monday.

Apurvi set a new CWG record of 423.2 to clinch the top spot in the qualifying stage. She beat her own previous CWG record of 415.6 which was set at the 2014 edition in Glasgow, Scotland.

Ghosh registered 413.7 to finish fifth in the qualification stage.

–IANS

ajb/