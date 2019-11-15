Shooters fail to qualify for 3 positions final

Putian (China), Nov 20 (IANS) Anjum Moudgil, Sanjeev Rajput and Akhil Sheoran failed to make the final of the 50m rifle 3 positions event at the ongoing ISSF World Cup here on Tuesday.

Sanjeev shot 1,153 and missed qualification by a point. After qualifying with a national record of 1,181, Sanjeev shot 384 in kneeling, 388 in prone and 381 in the standing position.

Akhil Sheoran, on the other hand, was placed 13th after managing a score of 1,147. Anjum Moudgil also ended up with the same score as Akhil and ended in the 13th spot. She shot 377 in kneeling, 390 in prone and 380 in the standing position.

–IANS

