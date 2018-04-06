Shooters Gagan, Chain advance at CWG

Gold Coast (Australia), April 10 (IANS) Indian shooters Gagan Narang and Chain Singh entered the final of the men’s 50m Rifle Prone event at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Tuesday.

Gagan finished the qualifying round in the third position with 617 points.

Chain was in sixth place, having scored a total of 614.2.

James Daly of Australia topped the standings in the qualification stage with 620.5 points.

Ryan Taylor of New Zealand was second with 619.4

–IANS

ajb/