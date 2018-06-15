Shooters Heena, Rahi impress at 18th KSS Memorial championship

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) Former World No.1 Heena Sidhu of ONGC topped the charts for the selection trials in the 10 metre Air Pistol category while para-shooter Rubina Francis from Madhya Pradesh clinched a gold and silver medal in the junior and senior category of the 10m Air Pistol (IPC) championship, respectively at the Dr. Karni Shooting Range here on Thursday.

Heena scored a mammoth 240.9 to top the charts but Punjab’s Harveen Sarao who clinched a bronze in the 10m Air Pistol event on Wednesday, was breathing down the 2013 ISSF World Cup gold medallist’s neck but couldn’t catch up with her and eventually had to settle for second spot with a score of 240.3.

Double gold medallist at the 2010 Commonwealth Games Rahi Sarnobat took the third spot on the podium with a score of 217.7.

The junior category saw Maharashtra’s Abhidnya Patil score 237.8 to annex the top spot while Haryana’s Anjali Chaudhary missed the first spot by a margin of .4 (237.4). Another lass from Haryana Priya Raghav got on the third spot of the podium with a score of 210.9.

In the 10m Air Pistol (IPC) championship event, Rubina missed her second gold by a whisker when she scored 549, the same as Pooja Agarwal who eventually clinched gold, with same number of inner 10 shots but on the virtue of countback, the difference of score on last series aided Delhi’s Pooja to claim the gold while Rubina had to settle for silver.

Maharashtra’s Annaya Batra scored 525 to take the bronze and the third spot on the podium.

For the Junior category, Rubina Francis’ 549 score helped her annex the gold while Maharashtra’s Annaya Batra clinched the silver with 525. With two contestants in fray, the third spot was left vacant.

In the men’s event of the 10m Air Rifle (IPC) senior championship, Haryana’s Deepak clinched the gold while Rajasthan’s Avani Lakhera took the silver. Delhi’s Naresh Kumar Sharma clinched the bronze on his home turf.

–IANS

tri/vm