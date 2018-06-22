Shooters Yashashwini, Abhishek impress at 18th KSS Memorial championship

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) Junior shooting World Cup gold medallist Yashashwini Singh Deswal’s combination with Abhishek Varma proved lethal as they bagged a gold in a nail-biting finish to the 10 metre Air Pistol Mixed Team Senior category at the Dr. Karni Singh range here on Friday.

In the Junior mixed team category, Punjab’s Surinder Singh and Simranpreet Kaur overshadowed their opponents with a score of 469.9 to bag the yellow medal.

The senior category winners from Haryana faced a staunch challenge from the Railway Services Promotion Board (RSPB) duo of Ruchita Banerkar and Arjun Das who scored 469.8 to bag the silver while Abhishek and Yashashwini eked out a narrow win with 470.52.

The ONGC pair of Amanpreet and Shweta scored a meagre 410.4 to claim the third spot even after topping the charts in the qualification round.

After clinching a silver in the 50m Air Pistol Junior category on Thursday, Surinder partnered with Simranpreet to score a massive 469.9 to run away with the gold.

Haryana’s Priya Raghav and Himanshu Tanwar had to settle for silver after scoring 465.3 while Rajasthan’s Kartiyeka and Dixita Dewra settled for bronze with 404.

In the youth category, another duo from Haryana, Aarju Vishnao and Lucky scored an unparalleled 465.7 to clinch gold.

Uttar Pradesh’s Monu Kumar and Yuvika Tomar bagged the silver, scoring 451 while Uttarakhand’s Yashwashi Joshi and Monarch Kumar settled for the bronze after scoring 399.4.

