Shooting at jail gave us chills: Deepak Kalra

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Actor Deepak Kalra says shooting at a real jail gave the actors of the upcoming series “Banned” chills.

One of the major scenes in “Banned” was shot at a real jail.

“That is a shoot memory for life. Shooting at a real jail gave all us actors chills because the atmosphere there is something different. We were actually kept in a unit with prisoners,” Deepak said in a statement.”

“The entire sequence gave us the real feeling of a criminal. Such experiences in life are a must for any actor and I am thankful to have gone through this scene. While people cherish their romantic or dramatic shoots, I have this memorable sequence for life with great learning, stored in,” he added.

“Banned” will premiere on Viu on August 24.

–IANS

nn/rb