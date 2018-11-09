Shooting begins for ‘Panga’

Bhopal, Nov 11 (IANS) The shooting for Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s upcoming film “Panga” commenced on Sunday.

Sharing a photograph of the film’s clapboard on Twitter, Tiwari wrote: “In alignment to a dream. ‘Panga’. Cinema love, 11.11.”

Featuring actors like Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi and Jassie Gill, “Panga” revolves around female kabaddi players and the trials they face.

The first schedule of the film is being Shot in Bhopal.

Tiwari, who announced the news of the project in August, has films like “Nil Battey Sannata” and “Bareilly Ki Barfi” to her credit.

