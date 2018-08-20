Shooting ‘Destination Wedding’ was a nine-day affair

Los Angeles, Aug 21 (IANS) Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder-starrer “Destination Wedding” wrapped up its shoot in a span of nine days at Dubost Winery in Paso Robles, California.

Written and directed by Victor Levin, the film is being brought to India by PVR Pictures. Reeves says Levin never rushed when it came to getting the most out of his actors.

“Vic was especially concerned with pacing,” Reeves said in a statement to IANS.

“He wanted us to almost talk over each other and then find the moments where we could both be still. He worked like a really good orchestra conductor, trying to find the music of the scene, the tempo and the physicality.”

“It was an extremely busy nine days,” added producer Gail Lyon.

The movie showcases both the actors as socially awkward guests who develop an unlikely romance at a destination wedding in California’s wine country.

“Destination Wedding” reunites Reeves and Ryder — who first worked together in Bram Stoker’s “Dracula” in 1992. The film is slated to open in India on September 7.

