Shooting for ‘Arjun Patiala’ wraps up

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) The shooting for Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh-starrer “Arjun Patiala” has concluded.

Actor Varun Sharma, who is also starring in the Bollywood comic caper, shared a photograph of the entire cast and crew.

“And its a wrap! ‘Arjun Patiala’ Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Leone, Maddock Films, Dinesh Vijan, T-Series,” Varun tweeted on Saturday.

Directed by Rohit Jugraj, the film will release on September 13. It is co-produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films.

In the film, Kriti plays a journalist.

“The film is a small-town comedy,” Diljit had earlier told IANS about the movie in which he essays a police official yet again after “Jatt & Juliet 2”.

