Shooting for Bengali serials stalled

Kolkata, Aug 22 (IANS) The shooting of Bengali serials was disrupted for the fifth straight day as the standoff between television artistes and a section of producers in West Bengal over the payment of fees continued on Wednesday.

Viewers of many Bengali mega serials lamented that they could not get to see new episodes as many channels were not able to telecast fresh content.

Senior members of the artistes’ forum appealed to everyone to resume shooting.

The shooting of a number of Bengali mega serials has been stalled since August 18 as disputes over regularization of artistes’ payment, fees and working hours were not addressed by the Welfare Association of Television Producers (WATP).

Senior Bengali actor and Working President of West Bengal Motion Picture Artists’ Forum Prosenjit Chatterjee said artistes were willing to continue work and trying to resolve the impasse through discussions.

The producers, however, blamed the artistes for stalling the shooting.

