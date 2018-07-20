Shooting for ‘Bharat’ begins

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) The shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming directorial “Bharat”, featuring superstar Salman Khan, has commenced.

Zafar, who has previously worked with the “Dabangg” star in blockbusters like “Sultan” and “Tiger Zinda Hai”, tweeted on Sunday: “So here we are together again. ‘Bharat’ begins its shoot today. May God bless us – Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Dish Patani Sunil Grover.”

The film is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film “Ode To My Father”. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s TSeries.

“Bharat” is slated for an Eid release in 2019.

–IANS

