Shooting for ‘Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare’ ends

Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Filmmaker Alankrita Shrivastava has wrapped up shooting for her “Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare”, starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar.

Shrivastava shared a photograph on her social media from the film’s set, where the team can be seen joyfully celebrating the wrap-up.

“And that’s a wrap for ‘Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare’ We did it! I am so overwhelmed. Thank you Konkona and Bhumi… and the entire cast and crew!,” she tweeted.

“Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare” also stars Kubbra Sait, Vikrant Massey, Amol Parashar and Karan Kundrra.

The film has been extensively shot in Greater Noida.

It is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Aashish Singh under the Balaji Motion Pictures banner.

The film is scheduled to have a 2019 release.

–IANS

dc/sim/mr