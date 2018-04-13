Shooting for ‘Gully Boy’ wrapped up

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) The shooting for Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film “Gully Boy” has concluded.

Actress Alia Bhatt on Sunday night took to her Instagram Stories to share that she would miss the film’s set.

“And it’s a film wrap for ‘Gully Boy’! Going to miss this set too much. The best best crew and all the best people! Love you all… Miss you already Zozo (Akhtar) and Tutu (Ranveer Singh)! Big Hug! See you guys very soon,” Alia wrote.

She later shared a photograph of herself sporting a black t-shirt which had ‘Gully Boy’ written on it.

“‘Gully Boy’ film wrap,” she captioned the image.

The movie, backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, is reportedly a coming-of-age story based on the lives of street rappers in Mumbai.

