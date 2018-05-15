Shooting for ‘Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi’ wraps up

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) The shooting of “Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi” has concluded and actress Sonakshi Sinha says it has been an amazing journey for her.

Sonakshi on Tuesday night thanked ther film’s director Mudassar Aziz and the entire team for the opportunity.

“And its a film wrap for ‘Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi’ It has been an amazing journey with an amazing team! Thank you Mudassar Aziz for giving me the opportunity to bring Happy to life! And the entire cast and crew for one of my funnest shoots! Cannot wait for August 24!” Sonakshi tweeted.

Aziz thanked the entire cast for the film.

“Sonakshi Sinha, Jass Gill, Jimmy Sheirgill, Piyush Mishra, Ali Fazal, Diana Penty Aparshakti… Thank you all! Aanand L. Rai, this is for you! August 24! Here we come!” he wrote.

“Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi”, a sequel to the hit 2016 film “Happy Bhag Jayegi”, is set to release on August 24.

Actress Diana Penty, who played a runaway bride in the first part of the film, has returned for the sequel. She is joined by Sonakshi, whose character also runs away from her wedding, in “Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi”.

Aziz had also helmed the first part.

