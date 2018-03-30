Shooting for ‘Son Chiriya’ wrapped up

Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) Shooting for the upcoming film “Son Chiriya”, starring actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar together for the first time, has ended.

Bhumi on Sunday took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a photograph of a cake and wrote: “And it’s a wrap… So special ‘Son Chiriya’.”

The film is directed by Abhishek Chaubey, who earlier helmed “Udta Punjab”, “Dedh Ishqiya” and “Ishqiya”.

“Son Chiriya” revolves around Chambal dacoits and is set in the 1970s. This will be the first time Sushant and Bhumi will be seen starring together.

Other details about the film’s release have not been shared yet.

–IANS

