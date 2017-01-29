Shooting in Vietnam was breathtaking: Sayyeshaa

Chennai, Jan 29 (IANS) “Shivaay” fame actress Sayyeshaa recently shot for Tamil film “Vanamagan” in Vietnam, and she can’t stop gushing about the experience, describing it as “breathtaking”.

“The climate in Vietnam took us by surprise, because we didn’t expect it to be so cold; we weren’t prepared for it. But it was breathtaking to shoot there,” Sayyeshaa told IANS, adding that they shot two songs and a few scenes.

The film, which is directed by Vijay, marks her Tamil film debut.

“We traveled miles each day to shoot, but the effort was totally worth it as it allowed us to explore a new location, discover places we thought we’d never go to,” she said.

The team also shot in Thailand.

Talking about how the shoot helped everybody to bond, she said: “When we were shooting in Thailand, the entire crew – from the director to every last person on set — would meet for dinner. We became a family and the bond we shared will remain very special.”

Sayyeshaa also pointed out that “Vanamagan” could be the first Indian film to be shot in Vietnam.

The film, which has music by Harris Jayaraj, also stars Jayam Ravi, Varun and Thambi Ramaiah.

