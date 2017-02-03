Shooting incident at Louvre in Paris

Paris, Feb 3 (IANS) A man has reportedly attempted to attack a French soldier near Paris’ famed Le Louvre art gallery on Friday.

The soldier opened fire in self-defence near the Carrousel du Louvre shopping centre around 10 a.m., according to the local media.

French daily L’Express reported that the suspect was carrying a knife. He is said to have been injured in the shooting.

A spokesperson for the French Interior Ministry said a “serious public security incident” was underway, saying security forces were at the scene, the Independent reported.

The Carrousel du Louvre has been evacuated amid a heavy police presence following the incident.

–IANS

ksk/vt