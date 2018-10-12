Shootings up 13% in Brampton, Mississauga in 2018

If you’ve been following the news in the past few months, you’ve probably noticed that the news features more crime reports than usual. There have been 86 shootings in Brampton and Mississauga so far this year. That represents a 13 percent rise in the number of shooting incidents.

Nine have died, many more have been injured as a spike in violent crime, and in particular shootings, continues. The rise in violent crime is not limited to Peel — it is being felt across the GTA, Peel Regional Police point out.

Peel have seized more than 306 illegal guns off local streets so far this year and laid a whopping 1,303 firearms-related charges.

To combat the current wave of violent crime, the Police have sent out more front-line officers on local streets during the busiest times.

An additional 16 officers were added on Thursdays and an additional 41 officers were added on Fridays and Saturdays.

Those are in addition to the 12 Strategic and Tactical Enforcement Policing Program (STEP) officers added to the front lines every Friday and Saturday night from June to November. Those officers specifically target gangs and gang violence.

Peel’s Community Mobilization Teams are also working with community members to identify problems, lawless behaviour and criminal activity.

But for crime reduction strategies to really make a difference, it requires the cooperation of communities who need to work with the police and often police their own and ensure they don’t end up in jail or in the hospital or the morgue. -CINEWS