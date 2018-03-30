Short film directed by Ayushmann’s wife proved her individuality

Bollywood industry’s actor Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira are currently attending the Taiwan International Children’s Film Festival 2018, which ends on April 7. As per Tahira’s directorial venture, ‘Toffee’ has been nominated for the Best Dramatic Short Film.

Meanwhile apart from attending screenings, the couple is also spending quality time. Moreover on the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana will next be seen playing a blind musician in Sriram Raghavan’s film. Sources stated that the actor in an interview said he was drawn towards the film, being helmed by Sriram Raghavan, as music is an integral part of his real and reel life.

Ayushmann said it was not easy to play this role as he knew music, can play guitar, but learning piano from scratch and had given a lot of time to learn it. Moreover he said that Raghavan, who is directing him for the first time, believes in doing impromptu things and that made things even tougher.

He further added that filmmaker Sriram demands a lot from his actors and he will give you a situation and the milieu and ask you to react on it, and that is quite amazing, who is from the theatre background and so it was fun.