Short film ‘Raaya’ to represent India at Cannes

Cannes, May 17 (IANS) “Raaya”, a short film about an autistic 7-year-old child, has been selected for screening in Short Film Corner at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2018.

Based on true events, the film explores the struggles of a little girl as she goes through a slew of therapies until a hypnotherapist walks into her life.

Produced by Rakesh Gupta and written by hypnotherapist Richa Agarwal, the film is set to be exhibited at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday.

“It is indeed an honour and great motivation for first time independent producer to be representing India at Cannes. I am especially delighted that this movie serves a noble cause and takes the hope and optimism forward for parents of autistic children globally,” Gupta said in a statement.

He intends to make more of such films which expose the viewers to an eye-opening perspective about subjects which still hold stigma in our ever-evolving society.

Directed by Nitin Shingal, “Raaya” has also been shortlisted at the International film festivals in Los Angeles and Romania.

