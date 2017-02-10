Should Mississauga be the next sanctuary city?

Last week Toronto Mayor John Tory reiterated that Toronto’s status as a sanctuary city had his full support. Earlier London, Ontario, city council unanimously passed a motion to declare London a sanctuary city, and not to be left out Mississauga’s Mayor Bonnie Crombie has reportedly asked city staff during General Committee (GC) whether it is possible to declare Mississauga a sanctuary city.

Mississauga is already a “Welcoming city” and time and again the Mayor and her council have reiterated that commitment. The city is definitely among the most immigrant-friendly cities in North America, so the question now is, should it also be a sanctuary city?

What exactly would that mean? It would mean that all residents regardless of their legal status can access city services, housing and other facilities. In the US it means police and municipal employees have no business enquiring about a person’s immigration status.

Naturally then these cities become natural magnets for illegal immigrants. Toronto is estimated to have about 300,000 illegal immigrants and the anticipated crackdown on illegal immigrants in the US is already resulting in hundreds heading to Canada, a large number will make their way to sanctuary cities like Toronto and maybe Mississauga because of its awesome reputation of inclusiveness.

While it is fine for politicians to declare their cities to be sanctuary cities, not included in the fine print is the cost of providing subsidized and free services to illegal immigrants. Perhaps taxpayers who support sanctuary cities would like to know how much extra it costs them in city taxes, that way they won’t need to get riled up when they see their taxes going up every year. -CINEWS