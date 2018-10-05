Shouldn’t compare Prithvi to anyone yet: Kohli

Hyderabad, Oct 11 (IANS) Teenage batting sensation Prithvi Shaw’s performance in the opening Test against the West Indies has not only earned him a lot of accolades but also drawn parallels with legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag, but India skipper Virat Kohli wants the young opener to be left alone.

Shaw struck an aggressive 134 off 154 balls to help India register a massive innings and 272-run victory over the depleted tourists in the first Test against Rajkot.

On the eve of the second Test, Kohli, while heaping praises on the young gun, also urged the cricketing world to give him time to develop.

“I don’t think he should be thrust into anything yet because you have to understand, have to give the youngster the space to grow,” Kohli said.

“This guy is supremely talented and he has got great ability, as everyone saw. We definitely think that he has what it takes to play at the highest level and he has shown that in his first game already. He is a keen learner, a very sharp guy.

“We all are very happy for him, but I think we should not compare him to anyone yet or put him in a space where he starts feeling pressure of any kind,” he added.

Kohli also expected that the home side is prepared for a big Windies fightback in the second Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here.

“They are going to come hard at us in this game because it’s only a two-match series and you don’t have the room to do anything apart from making a comeback at this stage,” he said.

Commenting on the pitch here, Kohli felt it will offer something to everyone.

“It is always going to be a good cricket wicket in Hyderabad. The pitch doesn’t wear and tear so much because of the weather here.”

“There’s a decent covering of grass on the pitch and the surface is always hard – if you bowl well you can take wickets and if you bat well you can score runs,” he reckoned.

India currently lead the two-match Test series 1-0.

–IANS

